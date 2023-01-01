Kite surfer rescued after drifting off Irish coast and becoming entangled in kite lines

A young man in his 20s was rescued by Dún Laoghaire RNLI after drifting offshore and becoming entangled in his kite lines earlier today.

The rescue occurred off Dollymount Strand, one mile north-east of Bull Island.

The volunteer lifeboat crew was requested by the Irish Coast Guard to assist in the rescue following a call from the young man's parents, who had been tasked with keeping an eye on his progress from the shore.

The crew was alerted by RNLI pager at 1.43pm, launched within five minutes, and arrived on the scene moments before 2pm. Two of the volunteer crew were in their homes, with the third working nearby when the emergency call came in.

The weather was fine, with a slight breeze and minimal swell.

Became entangled

"The young man got into difficulty when the wind dropped and he drifted a mile offshore. In the process, he became entangled in the kite rigging," said Dún Laoghaire RNLI helm Paul Cummins.

When the RNLI crew arrived, volunteers Ailbhe Smith and James Traynor, who was on his first callout since becoming a full lifeboat crew member, assessed the condition of the casualty and freed him from his rigging equipment, bringing him safely aboard the lifeboat.

Within 10 minutes he was returned to his parents ashore, safe and well, and required no medical assistance.

"We were delighted to see the kite surfer reunited with his parents. In this instance, all preparations were followed — the surfer wore a heavy winter wetsuit, had a buoyancy aid, and had a shore contact looking on," said Mr Cummins.

Anyone taking to the water at any time of the year should always check weather and tide times before venturing out and always carry a means of calling for help should you need to use it.

"Should you get into difficulty or see someone else in trouble, dial 999 or 112 and ask for the Coast Guard."