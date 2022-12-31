Ireland’s first medically supervised injection facility gets go-ahead

Temporary permission has been granted for the country's first medically supervised injection facility in Dublin.

An Bord Pleanála has given permission to Merchants Quay Ireland (MQI) for the facility for an initial 18 months, after which a review will be undertaken to assess its impact on the local area, including the local school and other community facilities, local residents, and the local economy and tourism businesses.

This was the second time the planning board was asked to consider plans for the facility in Dublin City, which had faced opposition from numerous quarters.

A successful High Court challenge had previously been taken by the neighbouring St Audoen’s National School on Cook St. The court directed it be resubmitted to An Bord Pleanála.

MQI won a tender issued in 2018 by the HSE to operate the supervised injecting centre on a pilot basis for 18 months with the possibility of extending the trial period by another 18 months at its main centre at Riverbank Court on Merchant’s Quay.

It claimed the new facility is much needed as it is estimated that two people in Ireland die every day from a drug-related cause.

The charity claimed the supervised injecting facility will allow drug users a safe, clean, and compassionate environment where they will have access to medical and speciality services.

Safer streets

MQI also expressed hope that the initiative would result in safer streets for the entire community.

It said that international evidence suggested that such centres had to be located in areas such as this in Dublin 8 where potential clients are based, and that there is “no documented evidence” of adverse impacts on the tourist industry from such centres.

“An external evaluation of the pilot phase will be carried out by an independent agent and will be required to demonstrate that it succeeded in accessing people engaged in high-risk behaviours; did not result in an increase in the overall frequency of injecting; provided safer injection practices; and provided a benefit to the local area including a reduction in overdoses," it said.

“The operation of the facility will be entirely results driven and permission should be granted on that basis.”

The fresh planning submission received 52 observations from locals and interested groups.

The inspector's report for An Bord Pleanála noted a number of concerns that had been raised, including fears that it would lead to an increase in drug dealing and anti-social behaviour in the area.

Describing their concerns, the inspector noted: “This strategic location in an area of residential, tourism, educational, and regeneration uses is unsuitable.

“The submission from The Temple Bar Company includes a report from a former Assistant Commissioner of AGS and outlines concerns in relation to increased drug use and associated criminality, and the absence of adequate police resources to control such a facility in the city centre.”

In respect of the school, the inspector said concerns were raised that children should not have to witness drug taking and related criminal and anti-social activities associated with the facility.

Government support

The Department of Health and HSE supported the proposal for the centre, saying that there was a “particular problem with street injecting in the city”.

In concluding his assessment, the An Bord Pleanála inspector said: “ I am again conscious of the unprecedented nature of the proposed development and the serious concerns that exist in relation to the principle of the proposed facility.

“However, MSIFs are supported by legislation and national health policy, and local policy recognises the need to facilitate health authorities in tackling the drugs problem. I am satisfied that the proposed facility would be intended for the health, safety, and welfare of the public and, in principle, would be a permissible use within the Z5 City Centre zoning objective.”

In issuing its decision, An Bord Pleanála backed the development, saying it was satisfied it had a clear demonstrated need and commitment from the Government.

“The Minister [for Health] has powers to revoke, suspend or amend a licence at any time if the licence holder has become ineligible to hold a licence, or is in breach of regulations under the Act or the conditions of the licence concerned,” it said, adding that a monitoring committee will oversee its operation during the initial 18-month period.