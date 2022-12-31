Cork's Mercy Hospital introduces visitor restrictions and asks patients to seek treatment elsewhere

High numbers of patients are presenting with the flu in the Emergency Department.
Cork's Mercy Hospital introduces visitor restrictions and asks patients to seek treatment elsewhere

 Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

Sat, 31 Dec, 2022 - 13:50
Rebecca Laffan

Cork's Mercy University Hospital (MUH) has introduced visiting restrictions and renewed its appeal to members of the public to seek treatment elsewhere.

It comes as high numbers of patients are presenting with the flu in the Emergency Department.

"Visiting restrictions have been introduced at Mercy University Hospital (MUH) following a spike in the number of patients presenting at the hospital with flu," said a hospital spokesperson this morning.

"Visiting will be allowed on compassionate grounds under prior arrangement with the hospital."

Patients with less urgent complaints are advised to contact their GPs in the first instance, or to avail of services at the Mercy Local Injury Unit, St Mary’s Health Campus in Gurranabraher, which is open from 8am to 6pm.

"The public are reminded that South Doc is also an option for those seeking medical attention outside of working hours."

In addition to the Mercy Local Injury Unit, the Local Injury Unit at Bantry General Hospital operates between 8am and 7.30pm and the Local Injury Unit in Mallow General Hospital is open from 8am to 8pm.

"MUH is currently experiencing high demand for its ED services due to a marked increase in the attendances of acutely ill patients and a surge in Covid-19, flu and winter vomiting presentations This is in addition to caring for frail older persons with complex needs,"  the spokesperson said.

The ED remains open 24/7 however, it is regrettable that patients are and will continue to experience delays, the statement reads.

"Patient care is a priority at MUH and hospital management would like to stress that the clinical needs of all patients in the Emergency Department are being cared for."

More in this section

Housing stock Cork to get nearly 3,200 new social and affordable homes
‘A gentleman to the core’:  Kenny Lee was instrumental in transforming Cork's music scene ‘A gentleman to the core’:  Kenny Lee was instrumental in transforming Cork's music scene
Candlelit vigil to honour those who died or suffered on trolleys at UHL Candlelit vigil to honour those who died or suffered on trolleys at UHL
<p>The scene is preserved for a full technical examination by the Divisional Scenes of Crime Unit, and the local Coroner and office of the State Pathologist have been notified and a post-mortem examination has been arranged.</p>

Man, 40s, dies after being found unconscious in Cork housing estate

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
logo podcast

War of Independence Podcast

A special four-part series hosted by Mick Clifford

Available on
www.irishexaminer.com/podcasts

IE logo

Commemorating 100 years since the War of Independence
IE_logo_newsletters

Select your favourite newsletters and get the best of Irish Examiner delivered to your inbox

Sign Up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.25 s