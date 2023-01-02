Almost 13,800 Ukrainian pupils attending schools across Ireland

The number of Ukrainian students enrolling in Irish schools continued to grow up to the end of last year, with almost 13,800 pupils now attending schools across Ireland.

The Department of Education has confirmed that 13,753 Ukrainian students were enrolled in Irish schools, as of December 22.

This includes 8,823 students in primary schools and 4,930 pupils in post-primary schools.

At the beginning of November, this figure stood at 12,544, meaning a further 1,209 students were enrolled over the course of eight weeks.

Schools in Dublin have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian students, while Cork has 1,354 and Kerry has 1,373 pupils.

Regional Education and Language Teams (Realt) are continuing to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, the Department of Education said in a statement.

Education support

These teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

"These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine," the department said.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.