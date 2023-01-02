Almost 13,800 Ukrainian pupils attending schools across Ireland

Almost 13,800 Ukrainian pupils attending schools across Ireland

Dublin schools have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian pupils, Cork 1,354, and Kerry 1,373. Picture: Danny Lawson/PA

Mon, 02 Jan, 2023 - 02:00
Jess Casey, Education Correspondent

The number of Ukrainian students enrolling in Irish schools continued to grow up to the end of last year, with almost 13,800 pupils now attending schools across Ireland.

The Department of Education has confirmed that 13,753 Ukrainian students were enrolled in Irish schools, as of December 22.

This includes 8,823 students in primary schools and 4,930 pupils in post-primary schools.

At the beginning of November, this figure stood at 12,544, meaning a further 1,209 students were enrolled over the course of eight weeks.

Schools in Dublin have enrolled 1,890 Ukrainian students, while Cork has 1,354 and Kerry has 1,373 pupils.

Regional Education and Language Teams (Realt) are continuing to assist with the transition of Ukrainian refugees and their families into Irish schools, the Department of Education said in a statement.

Education support

These teams are hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

 "These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services, and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine," the department said.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.

Read More

Cork’s first Ukrainian school launched

More in this section

Man in custody after body of woman, 28, found at Cork flat Man in custody after body of woman, 28, found at Cork flat
Increased funding for councils to return vacant homes to use Increased funding for councils to return vacant homes to use
Suspected cocaine worth £100,000 found in car in Co Antrim Suspected cocaine worth £100,000 found in car in Co Antrim
#UkraineSchoolsPlace: DublinPlace: CorkPlace: KerryOrganisation: Department of Education
<p>Dún Laoghaire RNLI volunteer crew rescued a man in his 20s earlier today. File picture</p>

Kite surfer rescued after drifting off Irish coast and becoming entangled in kite lines

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.221 s