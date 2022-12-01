Ireland has obligation to accept Ukrainians as Foley says some schools are nearing capacity 

Education Minister Norma Foley has said some schools are nearing capacity in terms of taking in refugees from Ukraine, but Ireland has a moral and legal obligation to accept them.

Speaking to the Irish Examiner, Ms Foley said she, her officials and schools, are working with students who have arrived into Ireland to find them a place elsewhere.

She was speaking after her party colleague, Clare TD Cathal Crowe, had initially called for a cap on the numbers coming into his own constituency.

However, following controversy over his comments, he u-turned on his call, saying he had studied the matter further and discovered there was no provision for a cap under the EU’s temporary protection directive.

However, while Ms Foley said the response from the Irish people has been phenomenal, she did say some schools are coming under pressure.

“We know in education ourselves, some of our schools are now reaching capacity so we are working with children to ensure we have additional capacity,” she said.

“We have an obligation I recognise and we see this ourselves in education, there is some capacity greater in some areas than others,” she added.

Ms Foley said she feels Ireland has a moral and perhaps legal duty to ensure this is a welcome place for all of those coming from Ukraine.

This country has been phenomenal in terms of what we've done in terms of opening our country, homes and hearts.”

“We recognise that this is a humanitarian crisis and that we all have an obligation, legal and otherwise, but morally to do all that we can to support people in a time of crisis. There has been extraordinary generosity and you need look no further than the school community. School communities across this country have done phenomenal work,” she said.

“I firmly believe that we have an obligation to continue to support those who are fleeing from war. It's a moral obligation to support those who are fleeing. We know the horrendous situation that's been experienced in Ukraine by the people existing with no electricity, no light, nothing,” she said.