HSE issues fresh alert over dangers of ecstasy use

The HSE has issued fresh alerts about twin dangers posed by ecstasy — from both “super-strength” MDMA tablets and from unknown chemicals being sold as the drug.

The agency’s drug information service, drugs.ie, said that the potency of MDMA — the ecstasy chemical — “is increasing throughout Europe”.

In an update on its website, it said the ecstasy market varies and that both high-dose MDMA and adulterated products have been a concern for some time.

“There have been rising numbers of MDMA-related hospital admissions and deaths in some countries,” the update said.

The most recent data on drug-related deaths in Ireland is from 2017, which showed there were 14 MDMA-related deaths that year and 89 between 2008 and 2017.

The HSE said that, based on EU data, MDMA pills now contain higher levels of the drug compared to those in the past.

“Ten years ago, pills contained roughly 60-90mg of MDMA, whereas services in Europe are now finding that pills can contain 2-3 times [over 200+ mg] the average adult dose of MDMA, which can greatly increase the risks,” the statement said.

“As a very rough guide, some services state that 125mg is considered a high and riskier dose of MDMA, but a person’s reaction to any drug will be based on a number of unique factors such as their physical and mental health, if they have existing health concerns, their gender, and the setting they use in.”

The HSE said it was always safer not to use ecstasy at all and said people may not be aware of the dosage that a pill, powder, or crystal contains. It cautioned users against thinking that MDMA powder and crystals might be safer.

We have identified that some young people perceive MDMA powders and crystals as a more 'trusted' option compared to pills, but powders and crystals can also contain high volumes or adulterants.

The HSE carried out the first official drug testing service at this year’s Electric Picnic, conducted as part of a pilot that it hopes to roll out further next year.

People were able to place drugs in surrender bins at the Laois festival. Though small in number, the 19 MDMA samples revealed important information.

High-strength products mean it could be easier to over-consume, leading to a drug overdose, the HSE has warned.

“MDMA pills ranged from 36mg to 235mg of MDMA, meaning that people can’t be sure which pill they purchase is super strength,” the update said.

It said powders analysed were also “super strength”, meaning it could be difficult for people to estimate a dose for harm-reduction purposes.

“High-strength products mean that it could be easier to over-consume, leading to a drug emergency [overdose],” it said.

The HSE said that while high-strength MDMA was one of the main concerns at present, drug-checking data from the UK suggested unknown or new contents were emerging in MDMA powder, pills, and crystals.

It said alerts were issued by British testing agency The Loop, showing MDMA containing 3-MMC, 4-CMC, and Eutylone.

“We are concerned that people may unknowingly buy a cathinone such as 4-CMC, which could be sold to them as MDMA pills/powders/crystals or cocaine," the HSE said. "At Electric Picnic, we found a large amount of 3-CMC in white crystals."

See: drugs.ie