Warning to ecstasy users as 'multiple' cases of super-strength tablets found

The HSE has issued a fresh warning to ecstasy users after tests in Britain uncovered more super-strength tablets in circulation.

Researchers in Manchester released details of what it said were “multiple” cases of so-called Grey “Punisher” embossed ecstasy tablets.

The analysis by Mandrake drug laboratory at Manchester Metropolitan University conducted on the pills showed they contained between 296mg-324mg of MDMA (the active chemical) per tablet.

WARNING! 10/06/2022. Multiple examples of Grey “Punisher” embossed Ecstasy tablets analytically confirmed by @MANDRAKE_LAB, to contain #MDMA (296 - 324 mg/tablet) = to 3x the common oral dose. If unwell seek medical attention. pic.twitter.com/7k6FhoDklg — MANDRAKE (@MANDRAKE_LAB) June 10, 2022

It said this was “three times the common dose” and advised people who feel unwell to seek medical attention.

The HSE has stepped up its harm reduction efforts this summer and has targeted three music festivals in a bid to raise awareness about the drugs in circulation and advice to reduce harms and what to do in the event of a bad reaction.

Last November, researchers at Mandrake tested a Blue “Punisher” pill, which contained 477mg of MDMA.

In that case, some experts suspected the tablet may have been a mistake during the manufacturing process — possibly pressing two tablets together.

That discovery promoted the HSE to issue a warning to Irish drug users, against the background of concerns across Europe at the circulation of high-strength ecstasy tablets.

Following Friday’s test by Mandrake, the HSE issued a new alert: “High-strength drugs, including MDMA continue to be a concern for the HSE, particularly during festival season when levels of drug use can increase.”

In a statement, it said: “MDMA products in Europe have been found to contain two to three times the average adult dose, with the world’s strongest ever MDMA pill identified last year in Manchester. It contained 477mg of pure MDMA, which is over four times the average adult dose.”

In addition to this concern, the HSE is also warning users at the emergence of new drugs such as synthetic cathinones, which could be sold unknowingly to people as MDMA and other stimulants.

“Drug-checking organisation the Loop in the UK recently found that during 2021 festival season, 45% of substances sold as MDMA contained none of the drug, instead products were made up of cathinones and caffeine," the statement said.

It said the HSE will continue to monitor drug trends to inform its educational materials.

The HSE recently launched its festival harm reduction campaign to raise awareness online and at three events this summer.

It contains information about the latest drug trends, signs of a drug emergency and practical harm reduction advice.

“Our main advice is that it is always safer not to use drugs at all,” the statement said.

“However, we are aware that people may use drugs this summer and want to support people to reduce the harms to their health by providing non-judgmental education.”

“While we know people may be afraid to get medical help from our research, we want to encourage people to get medical help at festivals this summer if they feel they are having an unexpected reaction to a drug or if they become unwell. The medics' main priority is your health.”

It urged people to stay up to date on the latest drug market trends and harm-reduction advice at drugs.ie/festivals.

Earlier this week, the Health Research Board reported a 26% increase in 15-24 year-olds presenting to hospital emergency departments as a result of taking drugs – including an 83% rise in cocaine users.

It further said that Ireland has the second-highest proportion in Europe of young people who have used cocaine and ecstasy at least once.