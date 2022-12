A woman has died after a single-vehicle collision in east Belfast.

The collision occurred on the Upper Newtownards Road shortly before 8.50am on Friday.

The woman who died was 51 years of age.

A police investigation has been commenced.

PSNI Detective Sergeant Neil Harrison appealed to anyone who witnessed the collision, or who has mobile phone or dashcam footage which could potentially assist officers with their inquiries, to come forward.