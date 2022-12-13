Energy bills unlikely to fall for up two years, says Eamon Ryan

Green Party leader Eamon Ryan has warned households are unlikely to see a drop in their energy bills for potentially two years. The Energy Minister also said it was uncertain if providers would increase their prices further next year.

Mr Ryan was speaking as Cabinet approved a €10m fund to address energy poverty which will be made available to vulnerable households, particularly pay-as-you-go customers.

Mr Ryan said: “You cannot be certain as to what any one energy company would do,” because the nature of each energy provider has a different circumstance.

He added: “So depending on what happens in the gas markets, I don't expect we'll see this sort of increase we saw the last six months.”

He also said there were 200,000 people already in arrears with their electricity bills.

Mr Ryan said it was his understanding there would be officials in place to deal with vulnerable people over the Christmas period who may face added expenditure and struggle to pay bills.

He also said he believed energy providers were doing enough to help struggling households while working with the Government, as well as the providers' hardship fund and the State’s €200 energy credit.

However, Mr Ryan said the Government would review whether further help is needed for households to cope with electricity and gas bills in spring or autumn next year.