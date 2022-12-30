'Macho' men drink more and shun help, study finds

Irish men who act in a narrow, traditional masculine manner tend to drink more heavily, slag people off more and are significantly less likely to seek emotional help than men who are more open in their mindset.

This is according to a new survey, which also found lower life satisfaction among the more “macho” males, including a belief they can’t be themselves with their partners.

But the survey — conducted by Men’s Development Network — found very similar, and high, rates of use of pornography by all men who participated in the research.

The final report of the Men’s Attitude Now (Man) survey was fully completed by 577 men between May and October 2022 and was conducted with the aid of their partner organisation, Equimondo, based in the US.

The survey separated respondents into men whose values matched those of the “Man Box” — a set of cultural norms and beliefs acting to pressure men to behave in certain ways — and males who did not align with these beliefs.

“Man Box” ideas include self-sufficiency, stoicism (including controlling emotions and not seeking help), acting tough, being aggressive and, in some situations, potentially violent.

“The Man Box is a structure to which men and boys are taught they must fit in if they are to earn the status of being a real man,” the report said.

The analogy of a “box” is also to reflect how it can be constraining and limiting to those caught in it.

The survey found:

Men in the box are more likely to report a lower life satisfaction and lower satisfaction that they could not be themselves (66% in the box vs 75% out of the box) and in work (in 59% vs out 71%);

Men in the box more likely to report instances of being drunk (92% vs 74%) and slightly more likely to using recreational drugs in the past year (23% vs 18%);

Men in the box were three times more likely not to seek help from anyone if feeling sad or depressed (20% vs 6%) and less likely to provide emotional support to a friend (44% vs 54%);

Men in the box were more likely to say that friends would give them a hard time for hanging out with a gay person (13% vs 6%) or a transgender person (33% vs 17%);

Men in the box were much more likely to engage in slagging of other people (52% vs 32%);

Men in the box were over three times more likely to report feeling social pressure to use violence if necessary (17% vs 5%);

Men in the box were more likely to report that their parents taught them to act strong (49% vs 30%).

On pornography, there was little difference between the groups, with high rates in both cases (86% vs 91%), although men in the box were slightly more likely to report pornography influencing their expectations of sex (35% vs 30%).

The report, written by Dr Kenny Doyle and Conor Hammersley, was funded by the Department of Health, the Department of Justice, the HSE and Tusla.

The research did reveal that attitudes condoning aggressive or controlling behaviour in intimate relationships were firmly rejected by men in both groups.

The men also firmly rejected the idea that domestic and caring responsibilities were the responsibilities of women.

However, participants did still put a significant weight on the idea that the main provider in the household should be a man.

