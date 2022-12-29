Second Covid-19 booster vaccine to be offered to 18-49 year olds

The second Covid-19 booster is now available for those aged between 18-49 years of age.

The HSE are inviting those in this age category to make an appointment for their second booster dose from today onwards.

Those ineligible for a second booster dose include people who have been infected with the virus within the past six months.

National Lead of the HSE Covid-19 Vaccination Programme, Eileen Whelan stressed the importance of these boosters, saying: “ I encourage everyone to get their second booster dose. It will give ongoing protection from serious illness, and increase your immunity against infection from Covid-19, which we know tends to reduce after a period of months following your last vaccine.”

The HSE has outlined that these vaccines take a total of 14 days to become effective in providing protection from the virus.

This news follows a sharp spike in Covid-19 cases over the festive period.

HSE Chief Clinical Officer, Dr Colm Henry, said: “We continue to be very concerned about the steep rise in cases of Covid-19, influenza and other respiratory illness at this time. Our GPs and hospitals are working hard to support people, but we have seen a more than 100% increase in cases of flu, and people needing hospital admission for flu.”

Dr Henry revealed that in the week ending on December 24, there were 2,329 flu cases reported in comparison with 1,174 that were recorded in the previous week.

This trend was also reflected in the number of people needing hospital admissions for flu, which jumped to 637, from 299 the previous week.

Similarly, Dr Henry outlined that Covid-19 cases had increased from 3,118 to 3,809 in the space of one week, with a total of 737 people in hospital with the virus.

Dr Henry spoke about the importance of “getting a vaccine, whether it’s your next Covid-19 booster, or a flu vaccine if you or your children are due to get it, can really help to protect you, the people around you, and our health services. Since flu season can last for 12 weeks or more - it’s not too late to do that now.”

Those interested can book a booster appointment online at HSE vaccination clinics on www.hse.ie.

Booster vaccines may also be available at participating pharmacies and GPs.