Met Éireann issues weather warning as 'gale-force winds' reach country 

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow gale warning for all coasts off the country, including the Irish Sea.

The warning came into effect at 5am this morning and remains in place until 2pm today.

The National forecaster has warned that “westerly winds will reach gale force at times”.

A status yellow wind warning has also been issued for three counties. The weather warning is in place for Donegal, Leitrim and Sligo and will remain in effect until 11am today.

Met Éireann has warned of “strong to gale force westerly winds” of 50km/h to 60 km/h, with occasional gusts reaching a maximum of 90km/h to 110 km/hr

“Winds will be strongest in coastal areas with wave overtopping,” the forecaster warned.

Elsewhere, the country will experience “fresh to strong and gusty west to southwest winds”, which will remain strongest along coasts and in the northwest.

Met Éireann has predicted “sunny spells” alongside “widespread showers”, with the possibility of hail and thunderstorms.

Easing off later in the day, the forecaster promises “good dry periods” will develop throughout the country, with highest temperatures of 5C to 9C in the afternoon.

“During the evening, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will push in from the southwest along with strengthening southerly winds,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Throughout the week, the forecaster predicts unsettled weather with further spells of rain and showers developing.

Entering the new year, the country will turn colder for the weekend with a possibility of frosts throughout