Two men to appear in court after Christmas Day rampage in Kilkenny

Wed, 28 Dec, 2022 - 11:04
David Kent and Eoin English

Two men will appear in court today in connection with a series of incidents on Christmas Day.

A tractor was stolen and an attempted car-jacking took place during a rampage which has left one man injured and another in serious condition.

Gardaí said they were investigating three separate incidents in the Paulstown area of Kilkenny that occurred between 8pm and 11pm on Sunday evening, but they believed all three are connected.

The alarm was first raised when gardaí received a report about the unauthorised taking of a tractor from farmland in the Ballygurteen area of Paulstown at about 8pm on Sunday evening.

The tractor was involved in a single vehicle road traffic collision a short time later.

In a second incident some time later, but also in the Ballygurteen area, a man in his 50s suffered head injuries when he was assaulted by a number of individuals following the attempted unauthorised taking of a car.

The man was taken to St Luke's Hospital in Kilkenny for treatment for what gardaí described as non-life threatening injuries.

However, in a third incident, also in the Ballygurteen area some time later, a man in his 60s was discovered unconscious on the side of a road. He has suffered serious head injuries.

Gardaí arrested two men for questioning about all three incidents. Picture: Colin Keegan/ Collins 
This man was also taken to St Luke's Hospital where his injuries were  described as serious.

Gardaí launched a major investigation into the series of incidents and in a coordinated operation on Monday afternoon, two men, both aged in their early 30s, were arrested for questioning about all three incidents.

Both men are due to appear before a special sitting of Gorey District Court this afternoon.

A Garda spokesperson confirmed on Wednesday that the investigation is ongoing.

