GPs asked to extend opening hours amid spike in respiratory illnesses

GPs have been urged to work longer daily shifts and to open practices on Saturdays for the next four weeks to cope with the surge in influenza, Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses.

In a joint letter from the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the HSE, GPs were told that extra supports would be offered to community doctors who had the capacity to keep their practices open later in the evenings and on Saturdays. It asked GPs to consider staying open until 7pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.