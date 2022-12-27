GPs asked to extend opening hours amid spike in respiratory illnesses

GPs asked to extend opening hours amid spike in respiratory illnesses

GPs have been informed they will receive additional payment for out-of-hours services. File Picture: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire

Tue, 27 Dec, 2022 - 15:53
Sarah Slater and Niamh Griffin

GPs have been urged to work longer daily shifts and to open practices on Saturdays for the next four weeks to cope with the surge in influenza, Covid-19, and other respiratory illnesses.

In a joint letter from the Irish Medical Organisation (IMO) and the HSE, GPs were told that extra supports would be offered to community doctors who had the capacity to keep their practices open later in the evenings and on Saturdays. It asked GPs to consider staying open until 7pm on weekdays and from 9am to 1pm on Saturdays.

In the letter, GPs were been told of a significant surge in patient demand due to the widespread circulation of viruses in the community.

The letter states: “Many practices are already working over and above their routine scheduled clinics and the IMO has agreed with the HSE to provide support for GPs to run additional clinics during this exceptional period."

GPs have been informed they will receive additional payment and support for out-of-hours services.

“There will be increased grant funding and additional supports to enhance treatment centres between the hours of 6pm and 10pm. 

For out-of-hours co-ops (such as SouthDoc), this measure will run for a longer time period, from St Stephen’s Day until February 28, with a target of securing 100 additional GPs into the roster during this limited period."

Each practice does not need to commit to the full period of four weeks and there is no requirement to notify the HSE if the GP practice is participating.

The latest data from the HSE has revealed a spike in the number of Covid patients in hospitals across the country, with the figure now hitting 703 people.

CMO urges people to wear face masks in public 

