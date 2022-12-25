People in Ireland eat more fruit and veg than any other EU country

People in Ireland eat more portions of fruit and vegetables each day than any other EU country.

That's according to a report released by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) which found that, across all EU member states, just 12% of adults consume the recommended five or more portions of fruit and vegetables per day.

In Ireland, one third of adults reach this target. The report also found that a further 48% consume between one and four portions per day.

The findings are included in the latest OECD Health at a Glance 2022 Report, which also covers a number of topics.

Smoking

As regards smoking, almost one in five adults (19%) across EU countries smoked daily in 2020, compared to 16% of adults in Ireland.

In 2010, this figure was 24% in Ireland, meaning Ireland has seen the second largest drop across EU countries, behind only Estonia which saw smoking rates fall from 27% in 2010 to 18% in 2020.

Pollution

The OECD report also highlights the significant threat posed by air pollution and climate change driven by greenhouse gas emission, which increases the risk of serious health problems including respiratory diseases, lung cancer, cardiovascular diseases and leukaemia.

In the EU, exposure to fine particulate matter (PM2.5) – a key air pollutant – is estimated to have caused the death of 307,000 people in 2019.

Mortality rates from PM2.5 were highest in Central and Eastern Europe, with premature death rates at least 50% higher than the EU average of 69 per 100,000.

Conversely, Ireland had one of the lowest rates (27 per 100,000). Only Iceland (14 per 100,000) and Norway (23 per 100,000) registered lower rates.

Pharmaceuticals and vaccination

The OECD report also reveals how Ireland’s public coverage of pharmaceutical costs is among the most generous in the European Union.

In Ireland, government and compulsory insurance schemes cover 81% of all retail pharmaceutical spending, compared to an EU average of 70%.

The report also praises Ireland’s implementation of the Covid-19 vaccination programme.

The report states that, by the end of 2021, the average EU vaccination rate was 77% of the population. In Ireland, more than 90% of the adult population in Ireland completed an initial vaccination course by the end of last year.