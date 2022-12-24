Woman, 70s, in serious condition after being struck by van

A woman is in serious condition in hospital today after being struck by a van this morning.
The incident happened in Mountmellick, Co Laois at around 9am when a van collided with a pedestrian at O'Connell Square.
The woman, aged in her 70s, is in Midland Regional Hospital in Mullingar where she is in a serious but stable condition.
No other injuries have been reported. A technical examination of the scene has since concluded.
Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.
Any road users who were in the area and may have camera footage including dash cam should make this available to Gardaí.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Portlaoise Garda Station on 057 867 4100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.