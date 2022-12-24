Taoiseach orders OPW to identify land for modular housing as targets missed

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar has directed the Office of Public Works (OPW) to dramatically increase the rollout of social housing through modular homes next year.

It comes as the Government has been strongly criticised for a lack of delivery on social housing this year, with just 30% of a promised 9,000 new-build social homes delivered by September.

Sinn Féin housing spokesperson Eoin Ó Broin said that for third year in a row Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien is missing his crucial new build social housing targets and accused him of "dumping" the Q3 Social Housing Report right before Christmas in the hope of "burying the bad news".

"The reason why we have an escalating homeless crisis is because the Government are not delivering enough new social homes. Their targets are too low and they can’t even meet these. No amount of spin can hide this fact," said Mr Ó Broin.

Impact of war

A Department of Housing spokesperson said the impact of the Ukraine war has resulted in significant construction price inflation and issues with some supply chains

"As is normally the case, strong delivery is expected in Q4, which will significantly increase the number of new build social homes delivered in the year," said the spokesperson.

In one of his first acts as Taoiseach, Mr Varadkar has asked the OPW to both identify sites and figure out the maximum number of homes that can be built on them in the next 12 months.

The Government has already committed to providing 500 modular homes for those fleeing the war in Ukraine and is now looking to expand the use of rapid build construction for social housing.

Mr Varadkar said "some people won't like" planning reforms being pushed through by the Government that will allow for the construction of social housing without going through the normal planning permission process. However, he said these emergency measures are "necessary".

"We're in the middle of a very serious housing crisis, a very big and serious housing emergency," he said, adding that the proposed changes will save months and will mean that the Government will be able to provide new houses, particularly rapid build houses, much quicker than is currently the case.

Awaiting figures

Pressed on the number of modular or rapid build social houses that he expects to be constructed next year, Mr Varadkar said he is awaiting the exact figures from the OPW.

"I've asked them to come back to me with how much could be done next year and how much could be done the year after in terms of rapid build homes."

He added: "Before I put a figure on it, I want to be able to give you a figure that I can stand over. But the question I've asked them is how many can you do? When they tell me how many they can do, I’ll say, ‘let's make that happen'.”