Additional 50,000 skilled workers needed to meet Government housing targets

Report recommends recruitment campaign to attract plumbers, carpenters, and bricklayers from Europe and beyond
Additional 50,000 skilled workers needed to meet Government housing targets

A new report estimates 50,830 workers must be recruited to build 33,000 new homes each year.  Picture: PA

Thu, 22 Dec, 2022 - 19:10
Eamon Quinn, Business Editor

More than 50,800 skilled workers will need to be recruited if the Government is to meet its targets for building new homes and retrofitting hundreds of thousands of existing stock, a major report has found.

The report for training agency Solas and the Department of Further and Higher Education estimates that 50,830 workers will have to be recruited to build 33,000 new homes each year through to the end of 2030, and to retrofit 446,300 houses, while maintaining the existing housing stock over the same period.

The report sets out in detail the number of professional workers, craft and tradespeople, and operatives the industry will need to employ. 

It also recommends a recruitment campaign to attract plumbers, carpenters, and bricklayers from Europe and beyond, to benefit from the departure of Britain from the EU.

“The publication of this report is a high priority action under the revised ‘Housing for All’ plan to help tackle the housing crisis, by ensuring we have the skills demands to meet our housing and domestic retrofit targets,” according to the report.

Construction staff

Further Education Minister Simon Harris said the report will be a key in helping to identify the number of skilled construction staff needed to 2030.

The Government has frequently been warned it needs to boost construction employment if it is to address the huge shortfalls in housing supply.

House prices and rents have continued to climb as the supply of new homes has fallen short of the 35,000 new units that many experts believe will be needed each year over multiple years to start meeting the demand of a growing population.

The fallout from the Covid pandemic in recent years has slowed output, while soaring costs of building materials amid the global inflation crisis have added to the challenges this year.

Read More

Developer Michael O'Flynn  blames ‘prescriptive’ planning for impacting housing crisis

More in this section

Energy costs Wholesale electricity prices up 5.2% since October
The Hoegh Esperanza FRSU Docks at The Uniper SE Wilhelmshaven LNG Terminal European gas falls further amid mild weather and ample supplies
Firmus Energy increases prices Wholesale gas prices slide as milder weather sets in
#HousingHousing for AllconstructionjobsPerson: Simon HarrisOrganisation: SOLASOrganisation: Department of Further and Higher Education
<p>The vast majority of arrivals came from the UK than any other country, bringing in 521,900 people to Ireland</p>

Air and sea travel to Ireland returns to pre-pandemic levels - CSO

READ NOW

Latest

The Business Hub
Newsletter

News and analysis on business, money and jobs from Munster and beyond by our expert team of business writers.

Sign up
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Lunchtime
News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Revoiced
Newsletter

Some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.244 s