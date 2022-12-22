Parents want pilot scheme to test communication method for non-verbal children with autism

Parents have called for a pilot scheme to test out a communication method for non-verbal children with autism, which faces resistance here due to a lack of research.

It follows the success of student Fiacre Ryan, 21, who has become the first non-verbal autistic person in Ireland to publish a book.

Now a college student, Fiacre learned to communicate by using the rapid prompting method (RPM) which his parents sourced themselves from the US and, later, other assistive technology.

However, RPM has been contested here as a communication method, with the Irish Association of Speech and Language Therapists (IASLT) pointing to a “lack of evidence on its efficacy as a method of augmentative and alternative communication [AAC]".

Fiacre's mother Carmel recently told the Oireachtas committee on autism that some schools are trying RPM and are seeing good results.

"Parents are asking the Department of Education to establish a pilot scheme in schools to assist other parents and children,” she said, adding that Louis Braille died in 1852, and Braille was only officially adopted in schools in 1918.

“Let us hope that our Irish education system does not take as long to adopt new teaching methods and make assistive technology available to all students with autism," she said.

Parent Elaine Jenkins told the Irish Examiner that an effective pilot scheme would help families.

Systems such as Picture Exchange Communication System (PECS) and Lámh, a manual sign system used by children and adults with intellectual disabilities, do not work well in every situation, she said.

Imagine if you have a non-verbal child who has pain but they can’t tell you how bad it is. A lot of our kids are trapped.

"They might have access to PECS or to a laptop but they can’t describe things well if they aren’t asked.”

A spokesperson for the IASLT said a recent review highlighted the need for studies to determine who generates the message with RPM and whether it improves an autistic person’s communication skills.

“We advocate for robust assessment in relation to AAC and implementation for individuals that are appropriate to their needs and enabling successful autonomous communication," said the spokesperson.

A spokesman for the Department of Education said it does not promote one particular approach for meeting the needs of children with autism, who benefit most "where a range of teaching approaches are employed by class teachers".