Cork mother told autism classes for her son won't go ahead in February

A Cork mother has spoken of her disappointment to learn that the opening of autism classes in their local school will no longer go ahead in February as planned, leaving her son without an appropriate school place.

Elbha O’Sullivan’s son Cillín, aged eight, was due to start a special class for autism at Douglas Rochestown Educate Together National School.

The school planned to open two special classes in February 2023 after moving to its new permanent building.

Ms O’Sullivan’s three children attend the national school.

The family applied for a place in the autism class in September for her youngest child Cillín, who is autistic and has ADHD.

“Cillín has had a difficult time in school all along, but he is settled there this year,” said Ms O’Sullivan.

“The school has worked very hard with us, and both parties have supported him a lot.

“He now has friends there, his older siblings attend school there.

“What am I supposed to do now if he doesn’t have that autism place in February? Just wait until September, just another year of his life that is traumatic for him when he is not in an appropriate school setting?

I now have no faith that those classes would open up in September. I followed a public process, we were offered a place, we accepted it, and then they just pulled them?

“That could happen again in September.”

Ms O’Sullivan said she was shocked to learn late last week from the school that the National Council for Special Education (NCSE) has since withdrawn support for this class.

This is despite the NCSE approaching the school initially and asking it to open the classes.

It is understood that 10 children have applied for two planned special classes in the school.

According to Ms O’Sullivan, communication with the NCSE has been “poor” since she learned of the decision and she has not been offered an alternative for her son.

“Apparently, the NCSE feels there are places in other schools, and we should use those.

“It means that my son cannot be educated at a school with our chosen ethos, because he has additional needs.

“I am amazed that the NCSE is, on the one hand, calling for schools to step up and open these classes while, on the other, having gone through the process, granted places, and planned to open them, schools are being told the classes are no longer sanctioned.

Our school moves into a purpose-built multi-million euro building in January, with fantastic facilities for special classes, and now they will be empty.

Ms O’Sullivan said she wants to know what is the logic when there is a school built for the classes.

“I don’t understand how the classes were sanctioned, the places were offered, and they are now withdrawn,” she said.

“I don’t understand what they are suggesting happens next, where Cillín and the other children should go to school, and I’ve had no proactive communication from them.

“This is a brand new school, we have a principal who wants to open the classes, he’s able to get the staff.

“What’s the benefit to saying no?”