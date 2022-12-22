Almost 130 prisoners granted Christmas temporary release

Almost 130 prisoners are being granted temporary release for Christmas — close to double the numbers released this time last year.

According to the Irish Prison Service, 129 inmates from across the prison system will be given varying periods of temporary release over the festive period. It said the number represents 3% of the prison population.

Last year, 70 were given release over Christmas while the number was just 37 in 2020, the first Christmas of the pandemic.

The Irish Prison Service outlined several reasons why the numbers were lower during the pandemic:

A reduced number in custody leading to a reduced pool of eligible prisoners;

Increased use of structured temporary release programmes including Community Return and Community Support Schemes during the year;

Reduced numbers of applications as some prisoners did not wish to avail of Christmas temporary release due to the risk of contracting Covid-19.

“Many of the prisoners being released are nearing the end of their sentences and the overriding concern when considering the applications is the safety of the public," said a spokeswoman for the Irish Prison Service.

"In addition to compassionate and humane considerations, other criteria taken into account include the nature and gravity of the offence, length of sentence served to date, prior record on temporary release, behaviour while in custody, and previous criminal history.”

She said there are varying degrees of temporary release, ranging from a few hours up to seven nights and that all releases are subject to stringent conditions.

Any offender who breaks these conditions may be arrested and returned immediately to prison by the gardaí.

The spokeswoman acknowledged that the sensitivities of crime victims have to be taken into account in relation to granting temporary release to inmates.

“Additional specific conditions will also apply in relation to victim cases," she said.

"Furthermore, all registered victims with the Irish Prison Service victim liaison service will be informed in the cases where prisoners are receiving Christmas temporary release.”