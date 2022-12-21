An Cailín Ciúin becomes first Irish language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar

The critically acclaimed Irish language film, An Cailín Ciúin/The Quiet Girl, has become the first Irish language film to be shortlisted for an Oscar.

Colm Bairéad’s debut feature was shortlisted for an Oscar in the Best International Film category, it was announced in Los Angeles this evening.

It follows its selection by IFTA in August as Ireland's nominated film for the category.

Academy members shortlisted it this evening alongside Argentina, 1985 (Argentina), Corsage (Austria), Close (Belgium), Return To Seoul (Cambodia), Holy Spider (Denmark), Saint Omer (France), All Quiet On The Western Front (Germany), Last Film Show (India) Bardo, False Chronicle Of A Handful Of Truths (Mexico), The Blue Caftan (Morocco), Joyland (Pakistan), EO (Poland), Decision To Leave (South Korea), Cairo Conspiracy (Sweden).

An Cailín Ciúin (The Quiet Girl)

The film will now go on to the next stage of the Oscar nominations before the final five nominees are selected for the 2023 Oscars next March.

The film has become one of the most celebrated Irish-made films of recent years, and it has won a string of awards.

Adapted from Foster, a short story by Claire Keegan, it centres on nine-year-old Cáit, a shy and withdrawn child played superbly by Catherine Clinch, who is being raised with little attention or affection in family ruled by an uncaring father.

But when she is sent to spend the summer with her aunt, Eibhlín, played by Carrie Crowley, and her husband, Seán, played by Andrew Bennett, she blossoms, and when summer ends, difficult decisions must be made.

In a tweet this evening, the film’s writer and director, Bairéad, and its producer, Cleona Ní Chrualaoi, from the production company, Inscéal, said they were delighted.

“An historic day. We are thrilled beyond words,” they said.