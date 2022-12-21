Farmers to be incentivised to diversify from livestock

Farmers will not face a cap on cow numbers, but they will instead be incentivised to diversify from livestock.

Under measures to be introduced to reduce emissions in the agriculture sector, the agriculture sector has been set a target to reduce its emissions by 25% by 2030.

Agriculture accounted for 33.33% of Ireland’s greenhouse gas emissions in 2021, down from 34% in 2020.

Following the abolition of milk quotas, emissions rose to just beyond the 1998 previous peak in 2021.

Overall emissions in the sector have grown 19% over the last decade.

To meet emission reductions, farmers will be targeted to pursue options such as anaerobic digestion, forestry, and tillage to incentivise voluntary livestock reductions, according to the newly-published Climate Action Plan.

The plan outlines that by 2025, there is an aim to produce up to 1 TWh of biomethane; and target up to 250,000 hectares of organic land along with up to 360,000 hectares of tillage.

In the longer term, to 2030, a target of reaching up to 5.7 TWh of biomethane has been set out; along with incentivising an increase in the level of organic farming up to 450,000 hectares, and supporting an increase in the area of tillage to 400,000 hectares.

Other measures for agriculture will include accelerating progress through reduced application of nitrogen-based fertilisers, replacing them with protected urea, and reducing the age of cattle finishing.

Challenges

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue said he recognises that achieving this ambition will not be without its challenges, and that “significant and transformational change will be required”.

Reacting to the plan’s publication, IFA president Tim Cullinan said that a lot more engagement is needed with farmers to ensure they can reduce emissions, while developing the sector.

“The world needs more food and Irish farmers are well placed to produce food in an environmentally efficient manner,” he said.

"We are committed to reducing emissions but it cannot be at the expense of farmers’ livelihoods or by reducing output."

Mr Cullinan stressed that the climate debate has become “unnecessarily divisive, with far too much focus on cattle numbers”.

The focus must be on reducing emissions, not on reducing cattle numbers.

He said that farmers fear the Government “could do real damage” to the agriculture sector to meet a short-term target, when technological advancements “could well help us achieve our 2030 targets”.

“The Government needs to invest in research and development to activate these technologies,” he said.

Clear funding and policy required

Dairy Industry Ireland director Conor Mulvihill said that clear funding and policy mechanisms to help farmers and the processing industry meet these targets must be set out urgently by Government.

“The Irish dairy industry will work with the arms of the State, on a whole of Government/whole of sector basis to deliver on Ireland’s Climate Action Plan,” Mr Mulvihill said.

“We call on Government to give appropriate supports to enable us to positively achieve these targets and protect the social and economic sustainability of rural Ireland.

“For our part in industry, we are investing in technology and process improvement to meet changing consumer preferences and environmental obligations including water quality, biodiversity, and energy.

“But, clarity and fairness on targets, funding, and carbon accounting treatments are a critical start to this journey,” Mr Mulvihill added.