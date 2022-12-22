Near doubling of summer homicides leads to 12% increase in 12 months

A violent summer – during which the number of homicides almost doubled – drove a rise in murders and manslaughter cases in the year ending last September.

The Central Statistics Office (CSO) states that crime levels generally are now “closer to or above pre-pandemic levels”, with significant increases in thefts, burglaries, robberies, and assaults across all Garda regions.

The Southern Region had the largest increase of the country’s four regions for thefts, assaults, and robberies. Sexual offences rose in three of the regions, with the Dublin Region recording no change.

The CSO’s Recorded Crime Q3 2022 shows that the number of homicides – murders and manslaughter cases – rose 12% in the year to the end of September, from 51 to 57.

This comprised 33 murders (25 previous years), four manslaughter cases (two), and 20 cases of dangerous driving causing death (23).

The increase was fuelled by an almost doubling of homicides in the last quarter – July to September – with 17 cases, compared to nine in the same period the previous year.

The CSO points out that homicides are still significantly lower than recent years, with 87 offences in the year ending September 2018 and 73 in the year ending September 2020.

The figures show the biggest increase in crime categories was in thefts (up 39%) to over 62,500 incidents, with the greatest rises in theft of a vehicle and theft from a person.

Other figures show:

6% increase in sexual offences, including an almost trebling in aggravated sexual assaults and a 14% rise in rapes;

20% rise in assaults, including a 44% jump in attempted murders;

29% increase in kidnapping offences, including a 35% hike in false imprisonment;

17% rise in robberies, including a 43% jump in extortion offences and a 22% rise in robberies from the person;

18% increase in burglaries

The figures show that drug offences dropped by 19% over the full year, but that there was a 17% increase in Q3. Garda sources point out that drug statistics are dependent on enforcement on the ground, in communities, and streets.

The figures for the full year show a 22% decrease in drug supply offences and a 17% decrease in possession of drugs for personal use. But reflecting increased garda activity at top-tier level, there was a 26% jump in the importation of drugs.

While weapons offences reduced by 1% over the year, they rose by 8% in Q3. Over the full year, there was an 8% increase in discharge of a firearm offences and a 2% rise in possession of firearm offences.

The CSO statistics were again published ‘Under Reservation’, meaning the quality of the Garda statistics do not meet the standards required for official statistics published by CSO.

Fraud offences are up 8%, although they fell by 38% in Q3 2022, compare to Q3 2021.

The figures show a return to pre-pandemic levels in many cases. Crimes in certain categories - including assaults and kidnappings - are higher than 2019, with fraud offences almost doubling. Burglary figures are still half what they were in 2019, although thefts and robberies are getting closer to 2019 levels.