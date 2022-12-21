One in 14 Irish people have never used the internet

Nearly half of us are almost constantly glued to our phones and devices but one in 14 people in Ireland have never used the internet at all, the Central Statistics Office has said.

According to statistics published on Wednesday, 94% of homes in Ireland have internet access and the same proportion of us who use the internet do so daily.

More than four in 10 (43%) said they use the internet all the time or nearly all the time, rising to 57% for people aged 16 to 29.

The frequency of internet usage among 30-44 year olds was similar while nearly half of daily internet users aged 60 and over used the internet several times a day.

Just over one in 10 (11%) of over 75s, meanwhile, said they used the internet all the time or nearly all the time.

Since the CSO began compiling these statistics in 2020, there’s been a drop off in the number of retired people who say they use the internet “all the time”.

Where it was 6% of retirees in 2020, this fell to just 2% in 2021 before rising to 3% this year.

About half of retired people said that they use the internet several times a day.

Over one quarter (26%) of students said they used the internet all the time, up from 10% in 2020, while 19% of people at work said they used the internet all the time, up from 12% in 2020.

Internet connections

The survey also looked at the types of internet connection people have at home.

This ranges from fixed broadband connections to mobile broadband or in some cases narrowband connections, with more than one type of connection common in many households.

Fixed broadband was the most common type of internet access at 85% compared to 34% using mobile broadband.

Household internet connectivity was highest for the Dublin region (97%), compared with the border region on 90%. In the south west of the country, covering Cork and Kerry, connection rates were at 93%.

In 2022, almost all households with dependent children have internet access.

This compares with just over four in five (82%) households comprised of one adult with no dependent children, the CSO said.

It said: “There are differences in fixed broadband connection between deprivation quintiles. Fixed broadband connection is most common for households in very affluent areas at 92% of households.

"For households in very disadvantaged areas, 84% have fixed broadband connection, and over eight in every 10 (81%) households in disadvantaged areas have a fixed broadband connection in their home.”

Of the 6% of homes with no internet access, 56% said they had no reason to access the internet.

Nearly one third reported a lack of skills or knowledge, while 7% said it wasn’t available where they lived.

National Broadband Plan

It comes as the National Broadband Plan continues throughout Ireland. In September, it emerged that the contractor delivering the €2.7bn National Broadband Plan has been hit with sanctions of more than €150,000 for failing to meet its targets this year, with the programme 12 months behind schedule.

After revising down its target of 115,000 premises “passed” — where a high-speed broadband connection would now be available — by the end of January to 60,000, National Broadband Ireland was only able to pass just over half of that target.

Furthermore, National Broadband Ireland was allowed to retrospectively reduce a target of passing 8,000 premises in January 2021 to zero.

In the Comptroller and Auditor General’s report on the accounts of the public services for 2021, it also notes that in April of this year the target for January 2023 was reduced to almost 102,000 premises which is just under half the original target.

To the end of August, 75,590 premises had been passed as part of the plan.