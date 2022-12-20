Two arrests after garda dragged trying to stop stolen car

Two arrests after garda dragged trying to stop stolen car

Two gardaí approached the stolen car on foot. Picture: Colin Keegan, Collins Dublin

Tue, 20 Dec, 2022 - 14:08
David Kent

A member of the gardaí was hospitalised with injuries to his shoulder and arm after he was dragged along while attempting to stop a stolen vehicle overnight.

Two men were arrested after the incident in Gorey, Co Wexford, on Monday evening, which involved a car being stolen from a housing estate in the town.

Reports were made to the local station, with officers spotting the vehicle in the early hours of Tuesday, parked in a separate housing estate.

Two gardaí approached the car on foot, causing the driver to attempt to flee the scene in the car.

One of the gardaí tried to stop the car but was carried by the vehicle for a distance before falling away.

He suffered shoulder and arm injuries in the process and was taken to Wexford General Hospital to receive treatment.

The stolen vehicle and suspects were located a short time later.

Two men aged in their 20s and late teens were arrested and taken to Gorey Garda Station where they are currently detained under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act, 1984.

A Garda spokesperson said: "The injured Garda member is receiving support from his colleagues and local Garda management and the wider organisational supports of the peer support service, chief medical officer and 24-hour counselling service will be provided, to him and his colleagues, as required."

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

