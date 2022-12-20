Housekeeper fired after nursing home company's 'ridiculous exaggeration' is awarded €12k

A head housekeeper in a nursing home, who was fired for gross misconduct after doing laundry for an elderly resident who lived outside the nursing home, has been awarded €12,000 in compensation.

The Workplace Relations Commission ruled that Carechoice had unfairly dismissed the worker, Claire Butterly, from the nursing home in Trim, Co. Meath, in March 2020 where she had worked for over 12 years.

The WRC said there had been “ridiculous exaggeration” by the company to portray Ms Butterly’s actions as fraudulent. While the WRC accepted the housekeeper’s actions were ill-judged, it ruled they did not amount to gross misconduct.

Ms Butterly claimed she was sacked by the company for failing to implement its instruction to cease providing a limited laundry service to the resident who lived in a nearby standalone unit.

The WRC heard that the residents of these units had been able to avail of a free laundry service at the Carechoice nursing home in Trim up until 2018 but the practice had stopped when a new management company took over the business.

It was also informed that Ms Butterly had been offered €5,000 in October 2019 to step down from her position as head of housekeeping, which she declined. Ms Butterly told a WRC hearing that the elderly resident had always brought his laundry to the nursing home where she worked.

When the service ceased, she told the residents living outside the home that she would do their laundry for a short while after work and would then get her sister to do it. Ms Butterly said they were elderly vulnerable people who had no other options and she stopped doing their laundry in November 2019.

The WRC heard that she did the laundry for the elderly resident at most six times a year. Contrary to what Carechoice claimed, Ms Butterly said she never defrauded the company nor did she think doing the laundry for the other residents would bring it into disrepute.

She said she had never used Carechoice’s facilities to do the laundry. Ms Butterly said it was very unfair to be accused of breaching the company’s trust and had never considered that she might be dismissed.

Carechoice case

Cross-examined by Carechoice’s legal representative, Siobhan McGowan, Ms Butterly said she did the resident’s laundry for €15 and more if it contained bed linen compared to €20-30 when the company used to charge for the service.

Ms Butterly told the WRC that she was nearly suicidal at the thought of being sacked at her age. Ms McGowan said Carechoice believed the complainant’s dismissal for gross misconduct was justified as she had engaged in private work during company time and had been dishonest.

Carechoice’s head of HR said he became aware of Ms Butterly doing laundry for an elderly man who lived outside the nursing home in February 2020 and suspended her as such work was not permitted.

He accepted that she believed she was doing a good turn for elderly residents but he regarded it as dishonest behaviour. The head of HR said the standalone units were no longer part of the nursing home and it had no responsibility for those residents.

The WRC heard that a charge of falsifying company records against Ms Butterly was overturned on appeal.

WRC ruling

In its ruling, the WRC said Ms Butterly’s evidence that she was not doing the laundry for money but out of a desire to help the resident was “convincing.” WRC adjudicator, Maire Mulcahy, noted that Ms Butterly had never concealed the activity as the resident would drop in his laundry to the reception at the nursing home.

“If she intended to deceive the respondents, she surely would have hidden her activities from the public eye,” remarked Ms Mulcahy.

While she had taken liberties and had acted improperly in failing to record the transactions, Ms Mulcahy said it was “a huge stretch and a ridiculous exaggeration” to characterise her actions as fraudulent. The WRC said the penalty of dismissal was not a proportionate sanction.

It claimed Carechoice had not considered any other sanction despite Ms Butterly’s previous unblemished records and her acceptance that a lesser sanction was merited.