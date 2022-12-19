Almost €19k spent on getting rid of rats and wasps at the Áras and Farmleigh

The Office of Public Works has spent nearly €19,000 on “rodent riddance” as well as tackling wasp nests and an ant infestation at Áras an Uachtaráin and the State guesthouse Farmleigh House.

A series of inspection reports detail how exterminators were called out to catch rodents at the kitchen and Garda changing rooms of the president’s residence in August of last year.

Rodenticides were also laid down in the State dining room and east kitchen in November 2021, according to records released by the Office of Public Works.

There were two callouts within the space of three days in January to keep out unwelcome visitors in the breakfast room, the Garda mounted patrol office, and the building and maintenance service office and canteen.

Later that month, staff from Premier Pest Eradico were also needed to repair and re-mesh insect screens at the Áras.

A wasps' nest was discovered in the gardens of Michael D Higgins’ presidential home in August with an exterminator called out to administer “approved insecticide”.

Another nest was discovered in the gardener’s yard in September, according to the inspection reports from the OPW.

Plague of ants

A plague of ants was also reported in July of this year with exterminators hopeful a single treatment would be enough to stop them in their tracks.

A letter to the OPW said: “We have assessed the ant infestation at the residence and recommend a single treatment to achieve riddance.

"We will treat both internally and externally.”

At State B&B Farmleigh House, there were reports of rat activity in a cow shed with a “low level of droppings” discovered on inspection.

An inspection report from September last year said: “Housekeeping needs to be improved throughout the cow shed as this poor housekeeping will only encourage unwanted pests in this area.”

Later that month, a wasps' nest was inadvertently disturbed by gardeners who were working at the front gate lodge of the estate in the Phoenix Park in Dublin.

“Staff have been advised to keep out of the treated area until they see no further activity plus also keep area sealed off to the public until tomorrow,” said an inspection report.

The Office of Public Works said it had spent €5,700 for pest control services at Áras an Uachtaráin last year with a further €2,122 spent in the first eight months of this year.

A further €6,742 was spent at Farmleigh House in 2021, with spending of €4,366 up until the end of August 2022.

Asked about the records, a spokeswoman said: “The OPW has no comment or statement to add to the information already released.”