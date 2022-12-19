Half of Irish consumers have no extra money by end of month, survey finds  

The vast majority of consumers in Ireland are concerned about inflation, with more than half left with no extra money at the end of the month.

Only a third feel they can afford a large unexpected expense, some 55% of consumers feel that their financial situation has worsened in the past year, and we are tightening our belts and adopting “more modest spending behaviours”, opting for own-brand or multi-buy deals in supermarkets.

And although Irish consumers are increasingly concerned about the economic future, concerns around the price of gas and fuel have decreased by 8% to 77% which shows some signs of prices stabilising.

But the measure of intent to buy a new car next year has dropped to its lowest level in 12-months, as economic pressures continue.

These are among the key findings of the Deloitte November Global State of the Consumer Tracker which examines the sentiment and beliefs driving consumer behaviours in Ireland and 24 other markets throughout the world.

Deloitte teams engage with 24,000 consumers around the world to understand their perspectives on their financial well-being, where they spend their money and how they select and buy their products.

The findings show that Irish consumers are the second most concerned about inflation (78%), just behind the UK at 79%. The least concerned countries were China (37%) and Saudi Arabia (49%).

'Recessionary behaviours'

Six in 10 Irish consumers have no spare money at the end of the month and 55% of consumers feel that their financial situation has worsened in the past year.

On the sentiment side, 21% of Irish consumers are concerned about making upcoming payments and 19% are concerned about their credit card debt.

Daniel Murray, a partner and head of consumer at Deloitte Ireland, said inflation concerns have been widespread among Irish consumers for well over a year.

"And with the prolonged situation taking its toll on spending decisions, many are adopting more recessionary behaviours,” he said.

“This is a pattern in the majority of the 24 countries in which Deloitte spoke to consumers but particularly the case with Irish consumers.

“54% of Irish consumers intend to delay large purchases and only 36% said they can now afford to spend on things that bring them joy.

“We can see from the Irish grocery patterns that price and value will become a dominant consideration.

“43% of Irish consumers dedicate a lot of time to planning their grocery shopping — the global average is 41% — with 84% expecting grocery prices to rise further.

“41% purchase most own brand labels and half are now choosing meals to make the most of the food they already have.

"These short-term spending shifts to tackle inflation run the risk of cementing into longer-term habits.”