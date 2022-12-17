Status yellow ice warning in place for 28 counties

Met Éireann has issued a status yellow ice warning for the majority of the country with Kerry, Cork, Waterford and Wexford the only ones to escape.

The warning came into effect for 22 counties at 5pm and will remain in place until 9am tomorrow morning.

The counties under this warning are: Carlow, Dublin, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wicklow, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Clare, Limerick, Tipperary and all of Connacht.

The national forecaster has warned that the ice will lead to hazardous travelling conditions, especially on untreated roads and paths.

Rain is expected overnight with wintry falls which lie on already frozen surfaces leading to further icy conditions for a time.

There will be fog in parts of the country tonight as well as scattered outbreaks of rain which will spread from the southwest.

Temperatures will be between -2 and +3 degrees as milder conditions gradually extend from the south through the night.

Separate, the UK Met office issued a yellow ice and fog warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone and Derry. It came into effect at 2pm and will be lifted at 6am tomorrow.

Sunday will be generally cloudy with scattered outbreaks of blustery rain. It will be heaviest across southern and western counties and there is a risk of spot flooding, especially later in the day.

However, the weather will become much milder tomorrow as the end of the cold snap is in sight.

Tomorrow afternoon places could see temperatures rising to 12 or 13C.

Next week looks set to stay mild but there will be plenty of rain accompanying the higher temperatures.