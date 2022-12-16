Bernard Gloster appointed new chief executive of the HSE 

Bernard Gloster appointed new chief executive of the HSE 

Bernard Gloster. PIC: Denis Minihane.

Fri, 16 Dec, 2022 - 11:16
Niamh Griffin, Health Correspondent

Bernard Gloster, the current head of TUSLA, will be the new chief executive of the HSE and is expected to take up his new role in the Spring.

The HSE board approved the appointment on Friday to replace Paul Reid as chief executive.

Mr Gloster has spent over 30 years working in health services and has been with TUSLA since September 2019.

Mr Gloster said he is looking forward to his new role.

"I am very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the chief executive of an organisation of such vital importance to the public," he said.

"Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services."

He added: "I look forward to working with the board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the Minister and the Department on the health reform agenda."

Bernard Gloster PIC: Denis Minihane.
Bernard Gloster PIC: Denis Minihane.

He is a social care worker by profession, holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University, and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

Chairman of the HSE Board Ciarán Devane said: "I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role.

"Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development."

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD said: “Bernard Gloster is a public servant with a track record of innovation and reform across health and social care services over many years.” 

He added: "At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in. I am delighted that he is to take up this role." 

He said the challenge of leading the health services is among the most important roles in public service.

Read More

‘I'm a law-abiding, honourable person,’ says McDonald

More in this section

Review finds long Covid patients need to be treated by doctors from various specialties Review finds long Covid patients need to be treated by doctors from various specialties
Fiancée of Irish peacekeeper says he 'died doing what he loved' Fiancée of Irish peacekeeper says he 'died doing what he loved'
Donie O'Sullivan among journalists suspended by Twitter after criticising Elon Musk Donie O'Sullivan among journalists suspended by Twitter after criticising Elon Musk
HSETuslaPerson: Bernard GlosterOrganisation: HSEOrganisation: Tusla
Bernard Gloster appointed new chief executive of the HSE 

OPW accused of 'wanton waste' for not imposing penalties on Convention Centre

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.239 s