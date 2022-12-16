Bernard Gloster appointed new chief executive of the HSE 

Bernard Gloster, the current head of TUSLA, will be the new chief executive of the HSE and is expected to take up his new role in the Spring.

The HSE board approved the appointment on Friday to replace Paul Reid as chief executive.

Mr Gloster has spent over 30 years working in health services and has been with TUSLA since September 2019.

Mr Gloster said he is looking forward to his new role.

"I am very privileged to have been selected by the HSE to be the chief executive of an organisation of such vital importance to the public," he said.

"Working with such a large and diverse workforce committed to providing the best in health and social care brings many opportunities for continuous improvement in how people access and experience services."

He added: "I look forward to working with the board, my HSE colleagues, partners across the wider system as well as with the Minister and the Department on the health reform agenda."

Bernard Gloster PIC: Denis Minihane.

He is a social care worker by profession, holds an MBA from Oxford Brookes University, and an MSc in Management Practice from UCC.

Chairman of the HSE Board Ciarán Devane said: "I am delighted that someone of Bernard’s experience, both within the HSE and externally within Tusla, is taking up this role.

"Bernard’s track record and commitment to public service will be invaluable as the HSE, like health services elsewhere, enters a period requiring great change and development."

Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly TD said: “Bernard Gloster is a public servant with a track record of innovation and reform across health and social care services over many years.”

He added: "At a time of unprecedented investment in the HSE I know he is deeply committed to ensuring that the Irish health service becomes one of the best places in the world in which to be treated, and to work in. I am delighted that he is to take up this role."

He said the challenge of leading the health services is among the most important roles in public service.