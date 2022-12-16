Fiancée of Irish peacekeeper says he 'died doing what he loved'

“He was one of the good ones, as they say. He taught me so much about myself and about unconditional love. He really showed me what unconditional love is like.”

Those are the words of Holly McConnellogue, as she remembered her fiancée, 23-year-old Private Seán Rooney, who was tragically killed while on duty in Lebanon on Wednesday.

Ms McConnellogue said her fiancée was “the most wonderful, selfless person, who died doing what he loved”.

The two were due to be married in 2023, after meeting in Derry three years ago.

Ms McConnellogue told the Irish Times that she is “absolutely heartbroken” at Sean's death, saying “it hasn’t sunk in yet that he’s gone, but I at least know that he died doing what he loved and serving his country”.

Speaking about the 23-year-old's four-year stint in the force, Ms McConnellogue said he was “so passionate about his career in the Army."

“His father also passed young. On his mother’s side, he had three uncles who were in the army so there are very strong links there. He really loved it,” Ms McConnellogue said.

Read More Killeagh prays for critically ill soldier as nation mourns fallen comrade

“We met three years ago yesterday, three years to the day he died. He was a fantastic person to be with,” Ms McConnellogue said.

Describing their relationship, she said: “He was one of the good ones, as they say. He taught me so much about myself and about unconditional love. He really showed me what unconditional love is like.”

Speaking of their last encounter, Ms McConnellogue said she had been "speaking to him just last night. He messaged me because we were supposed to FaceTime, but he said he had to drop a friend to the airport because he had a bereavement”.

Reports have said Private Rooney died from a bullet wound after his vehicle became separated from another while en route to the airport.

His partner revealed, “that was the last I heard from him.”

“Even though he’s gone, it was still worth it to have known him for these three years,” she told the Irish Times.