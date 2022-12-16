Donie O'Sullivan among journalists suspended by Twitter after criticising Elon Musk

Elon Musk suspended a number of journalists from Twitter on Thursday, among them CNN's Donie O'Sullivan.

Mr O'Sullivan, from Kerry, has been one of a number of reporters to cover changes at the social media site since Mr Musk's takeover of the platform earlier this year.

The billionaire tweeted that rules banning the publishing of personal information applied to all, including journalists.

Mr Musk falsely claimed that the journalists had violated his new "doxxing" policy by sharing his live location, amounting to what he described as “assassination coordinates.”

Mr O’Sullivan did not share the billionaire’s live location at any point.

Another account on the platform titled @ElonJet had been using publicly available flight data to track the movements of Mr Musk's jet plane.

It was suspended earlier this week.

Speaking to CNN after his suspension, Mr O'Sullivan said: "I do think this is very important for the potential chilling impact this can have for freelance journalists, independent journalists around the world, particularly those who cover Elon Musk’s other companies, like Tesla and SpaceX."

CNN Correspondent Donie O'Sullivan back in his home town of Cahersiveen. PIC: Alan Landers.

A CNN spokesperson said the company has asked Twitter for an explanation for Mr O'Sullivan's suspension, and it would "reevaluate our relationship based on that response."

"The impulsive and unjustified suspension of a number of reporters, including CNN’s Donie O’Sullivan, is concerning but not surprising. Twitter’s increasing instability and volatility should be of incredible concern for everyone who uses Twitter," the spokesperson said.

Other accounts to be suspended included The New York Times reporter Ryan Mac and The Washington Post’s Drew Harwell.