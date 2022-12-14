New bill aims to allow faster rehoming of seized dogs

It is hoped the bill will free up space in shelters and reduce associated costs.

Wed, 14 Dec, 2022 - 18:00
Jack White

Legislation that will allow dogs that are seized on welfare grounds to be rehomed faster has been brought before the Seanad.

The Animal Health and Welfare (Dogs) Bill 2022 which was brought forward by Sinn Féin Senator Lynn Boylan was debated on Wednesday evening as a Private Member's Bill.

It is hoped the bill will free up space in shelters and reduce associated costs while also aiming to tackle issues in terms of proof of dog ownership.

Currently, animals that are seized — for a multitude of reasons, such as a lack of a dog license or if they are found straying — can be rehomed if they are not claimed within five days.

However, when dogs are seized on welfare grounds from illegal puppy farms or cases of neglect, the animals must be held until court cases conclude.

“They don’t have the same powers to rehome, and not only is that bad for animal welfare in terms of keeping animals for up to 30 months in kennel conditions, but it also places a huge cost on shelters,” said Ms Boylan.

She recalled a case in Carlow which saw dogs held for three years before they were surrendered, saying the legislation would “free up” space in shelters, many of which are currently at capacity.

Dog licenses

The bill also aims to tackle dog license issues and improve traceability by linking dog licenses to microchips.

At present, dog licenses are used as proof of ownership. However, Ms Boylan said this can be exploited as these licenses can be bought online in a matter of days where details of a dog can be inputted and subsequently claimed as their own.

“If you have to put the microchip number in, you’re improving the traceability and the accountability of the owners because the microchip will trace back to the legitimate owner,” she said.

Ms Boylan said she was not “precious” about the bill and will call on Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue to use Government time to fast-track the legislation.

Ms Boylan hopes to extend the bill to other animals, noting horses in particular where there are “similar problems”.

