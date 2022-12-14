'Extremely cold' night ahead as temperatures could drop to -7C

Met Éireann meteorologist Joanna Donnelly says temperatures are set to drop even further as the day progresses with -7C "widely" in the forecast overnight later on Wednesday.

The comments come as the country braces for a fresh status orange low temperature and ice warning which will be in place from 6pm on Wednesday until midday on Thursday.

The low temperature/ice warning will impact counties Cork, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Galway, Leitrim and Roscommon.

A status yellow low temperature and ice warning is in place until 12pm on Friday.

Met Éireann has predicted temperatures will be “extremely cold on Wednesday night with widespread temperatures below -5C leading to severe frost and ice.”

Ms Donnelly told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio 1 that it is going to be much colder than that in isolated areas.

"I have a -11C showing up in my chart here. It went down to -7.5C in Mount Dillon last night. That was the lowest temperature there last night.

Widespread frost & icy conditions this morning. ⚠️



It’ll be a mainly dry & sunny day, with isolated showers in the NW & N. ⛅️



"Typically, the temperatures last night were about -4C or -5C degrees. The thing is that it is not going to get much warmer than that today. Temperatures this morning aren't likely to rise above freezing for much of the country for much of the morning.”

Ms Donnelly said that the lowest ever temperature recorded in Ireland, -19.1C, dates back over hundred years to January 1881. The lowest recent temperatures date back to 2010 when there was a "really cold Christmas day of -17.5C in Mayo."

"But the 'Beast from the East' is probably the more familiar one that we can remember which was -9.7C on March 1 in 2018."

White Christmas?

Ms Donnelly said snow on Christmas Day cannot be ruled out. However, she stressed that our climate does not set us up for a white Christmas this year as it is generally too warm due to westerly airflow.

“We have no precipitation. You might remember the old folklore that it is 'too cold to snow.' Well, it is never too cold to snow if you have got precipitation. What generally happens in Ireland is that if you have really cold temperatures it is coming with an anti-cyclone — that is dry clear nights.

"Without any moisture in the air, there is nothing to create snow."

Ms Donnelly, who has been working with the charity Alone, has urged members of the public to touch base with elderly friends and neighbours during the cold spell, calling it a “tricky time of year”.

“We really need to look out for people in cold temperatures. You don't even have to (reach out) personally. You can reach out to Alone too and they will take up the mantle.”

Consultant geriatrician at the Mater Hospital in Dublin Dr Colin Byrne has reported seeing a couple of cases of hypothermia in older people this winter often times because they cannot afford to heat their homes.

Dr Byrne told the same show that he has come across "some very sad cases."

"There has been a couple of cases that have come in of older people who have developed hypothermia in their own homes unfortunately due to their homes not being heated properly. They mightn't have the heating on. Or they may live alone and not realise [the need] to have it on."