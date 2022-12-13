Taoiseach: Irish airspace will be cleared to allow Santa deliver toys on Christmas Eve

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he wanted to confirm "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that Santa will be facilitated in terms of access to Irish airspace.
"Our intelligence is that Santa will arrive duly on time for the children of our nation," the Taoiseach said.

Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 18:38
Elaine Loughlin Deputy Political Editor

The Taoiseach has confirmed that Irish airspace will be cleared to allow Santa Claus deliver toys to children this Christmas Eve.

Micheál Martin told the Dáil that he wanted to confirm "beyond a shadow of a doubt" that Santa will be facilitated in terms of access to Irish airspace.

"Our intelligence is that Santa will arrive duly on time for the children of our nation," the Taoiseach said.

"They may rest assured of that. We may not guarantee a lot of other things, but we will guarantee that most definitively,"

Mr Martin made the announcement after Fianna Fáil's Cormac Devlin said many children, having written their letters to Santa, are anxiously awaiting the arrival of Santa Claus.

"I know Santa, Mrs Claus and all the elves are very busy making all of the presents and the arrangements for them to be delivered across the world. Can the Taoiseach confirm that arrangements are in place for Santa and reindeer to enter Irish airspace on Christmas Eve? It is a tough question for the Taoiseach on his last day taking Taoiseach's questions," he said.

