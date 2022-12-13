Man arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox

An officer from the PSNI at the scene following a shooting on Sunday of 42-year-old Sean Fox at the clubhouse of Donegal Celtic Football Club, in west Belfast (PA)
Tue, 13 Dec, 2022 - 14:20
Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested by detectives investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast in October.

The 44-year-old man was arrested in the Lenadoon area on suspicion of terrorism-related offences, and taken to Musgrave serious crime suite.

Mr Fox, 42, was murdered at Donegal Celtic Football Club off the Suffolk Road on Sunday October 2.

He was shot in front of more than 100 people.

The PSNI has reiterated its appeal for anyone with information to contact officers on 101.

Crimestoppers have also offered a reward of up to £20,000 for anonymous information it receives that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Mr Fox.

Information can be provided to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org

Gun attack in west Belfast social club could have killed others, police say

