Snow expected in parts of Cork and Kerry as cold snap continues

The deep freeze gripping the country is set to continue until later in the week, with parts of West Cork and South Kerry likely to see some snow today, and warnings of hazardous driving conditions across the country.

So far today, 18 flights have been cancelled at Dublin Airport, ten inbound and eight outbound, all between Dublin and London.

Met Éireann senior forecaster Gerry Murphy said that for most of the country it is going to be another dry but very cold day.

"Another very cold day but a dry day. The frost will tend to linger in some places. The fog should clear which means it should brighten up during the day. It will feel quite crisp.

However, in the South of the country it will be cloudier. And in parts of Kerry and Cork you will see rain, sleet and some snow pushing in there to west Cork, south Kerry falling as rain along the coast but further inland some possibility of sleet and snow especially on higher ground."

Very cold on Tuesday with freezing fog patches over the N half of the country in the morning. Frost & ice will persist through much of the day 🥶❄️



Mostly cloudy in the S half of the country with rain pushing into the SW, falling as sleet or snow in places 🌨️



Highs: -1 to +4°C. pic.twitter.com/dF37NaFEXS — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 12, 2022

Mr Murphy said it will remain very cold over the coming days.

"The nighttime temperatures are still going to drop to minus 7 possibly minus 8 on a couple of the nights. We don't anticipate that the fog is going to be as much of a problem as it was yesterday. But really for the most part dry but very cold, severe frost and ice on the roads.

Then as you move in to Friday some wintry showers returning to the West. Some rain and sleet possibly for a time on Saturday and at the moment it does look like we will see milder air pushing up on Sunday bringing with it rain and possibly some sleet and snow as well.

Ireland experienced its coldest day in 12 years on Monday with a temperature of minus 9 degrees Celsius recorded in Katesbridge in Co Down.

Mr Murphy said that the fog proved to be the most significant obstacle for drivers yesterday.

"It was a very foggy day over much of the country. So therefore visibility was very poor throughout the day" he said on Morning Ireland

It was also a very cold day with ice in many areas."

"One significant thing that has improved in many areas is that the fog has tended to clear especially from the Southern half of the country but there are still some very dense patches of fog further to the north but that is becoming more patchy and will gradually clear through the morning.

"Again of course the most significant thing is that it is extremely cold. The lowest temperature overnight was in Ballyhaise in Cavan with minus 6.9 degrees. Temperatures are in general ranging between minus one and minus six degrees. Once again frost and significant ice on the roads. Another morning for taking great care."

Status yellow warning

Meanwhile, the Status Yellow warning will remain in place until noon on Friday. Patches of freezing fog persisted overnight leading to hazardous driving conditions in some areas.

A Status Yellow Freezing fog warning is in place for Connacht, Cavan, Donegal, Monaghan, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly and Westmeath until 10am today. (Tues) A Status Yellow Low Temperature/Ice warning for Ireland remains in place. It will remain very cold through the week with widespread sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches.

Some showers of hail, sleet and snow will occur, mainly near coasts. Accumulations at lower levels are expected to remain low.

Freezing fog will occur at times, with winds remaining light over land.

Possible impacts include treacherous conditions on paths and roads, travel and potential supply disruption, potential for burst water pipes and damage to engines, increased risk to the vulnerable, animal welfare issues and slack winds over land leading to reduced power generation.

Travel disruption

A total of 18 flights have been cancelled in and out of Dublin Airport this morning, with the Dublin-London route particularly hard hit.

More than 70 flights in and out of Dublin Airport were cancelled yesterday due to the weather.

However, Iarnrod Eireann said rail services are not disrupted, with just 15 minute delays in Dublin-Cork and Dublin-Kerry services.