Four Bob Dylan drawings fetch €23k at Dublin auction

Four drawings by renowned singer/songwriter Bob Dylan have been sold at auction in Dublin for €23,000.

The drawings were sold by Whyte’s auctioneers as part of their Christmas online art sale where four of the Nobel Literary Prize winner's five eclectic drawings were bought.

One of Dylan's two 'Woman in Red Lion Pub' drawings.

Dylan’s 'Drawn Blank' series was produced between 1989 and 1992 while touring America, Europe, and Asia, and forms a large part of his output.

Ian Whyte, director of Whyte’s auctioneers, said: “These expressionistic drawings, and the paintings born out of them, include street and interior scenes, landscapes, portraits, nudes, and still lives — images as poetic and personal as his music."

While the legendary singer-songwriter needs no introduction, his drawings, paintings, and silkscreen-on-canvas compositions are not as well-known as his music.

“Dylan has been making art since the 1960s, when he came on the scene as a young folk singer in Greenwich Village," said Mr Whyte. "Much of his work is generated out of his tours and reflects the impressions made upon him by the people and places he has encountered.”

Lot 35 titled Two Sisters sold for €6,000, while lot 36, Woman in Red Lion Pub went for €3,000. A sum of €9,000 was paid for a set of four drawings titled Train Tracks, €1,000 secured the etching Statue of Liberty and lot 42, another Woman in Red Lion Pub, sold for €4,000.

Lot 38, Man on a Bridge, a set of four etchings with an estimate of between €5,000 and €7,000, failed to sell.

The majority of the 266 lots were sold, which included work by Francis Bacon, Jack B Yeats, Gladys Maccabe, John B Yeats, and Louis Le Brocquy.