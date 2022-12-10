White Christmas could be on the cards as temperatures drop

Cork County Council has urged motorists to “exercise extreme caution” when travelling in this weather. They made no comment in relation to flying sleighs, however.
Carlow-based weather expert Alan O’Reilly is optimistic for a snowy holiday.
“Beyond December 18 there’s a lot of uncertainty, there’s at least a brief milder spell but the cold could return,” he said.
Met Éireann’s Aoife Kealy said: “It’s too early to say” but cautioned about persisting cold.
“The current indications point to it persisting. It will be nationwide. Temperatures will struggle to get above freezing during the day and will dip to well below freezing by night.”
Alone and Age Action Ireland have urged older people in particular to be extra careful on treacherous footpaths and asked the public to be vigilant of older people in their community.
• Met Éireann advises that up to date information on dealing with this cold snap can be found on the WinterReady.ie website.