Cold snap to continue as snowy conditions reported overnight

Cold snap to continue as snowy conditions reported overnight

A woman stands with an umbrella during heavy snowfall in Sandyford , South Dublin on Thursday night. Picture: Damien Storan

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 09:00
Steven Heaney

It has been a snowy start to the morning for some parts of the country, as temperatures dropped as low as -4 degrees last night.

A status yellow low-temperature warning, issued by Met Éireann last night at 10pm remains in place until 12pm today.

The forecaster is warning "sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces" and "hazardous conditions" overall.

A separate status yellow snow/ice warning issued for Donegal last night will remain in place until midday Saturday.

Snowfall was particularly evident in the north and east of the country on Thursday evening and early this morning.

The rest of today looks set to remain cold, with temperatures unlikely to exceed 4 degrees. 

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, with heavier downpours near the coast. Patches of freezing fog are also expected.

Read More

How to drive safely and prepare your car during a cold snap

Met Éireann says that tonight will be similar to last night, with a widespread severe frost setting in from the late evening.

While many areas will be dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures tonight will fall to lows of between -5 to -1 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Saturday too will be generally dry with low winter sunshine, and isolated wintry showers.

Frost and ice will linger in unsheltered areas, with some patches of freezing possible.

Vehicles on the M50 motorway during heavy snowfall in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Damien Storan
Vehicles on the M50 motorway during heavy snowfall in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Damien Storan

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising motorists and pedestrians to take extra precautions, particularly when driving on untreated road surfaces.

The RSA is advising drivers to:

  • Be on the lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snowfall may reduce visibility,
  • Keep windows clear of snow during journeys,
  • Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering to minimise the risk of skidding,
  • Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin,
  • And be aware brake times on icy surfaces can be up to ten times more than normal.

Pedestrians have been advised to:

  • Not underestimate the danger of frost and ice, 
  • Be aware that even if surfaces do not look particularly icy or slippery, black ice could be present and the surface may be slippery,
  • Be aware that many slips and falls can occur in places people see as safe and secure, such as outside their homes or in their neighbourhood,
  • Wear appropriate footwear,
  • And wear high visibility clothing, carry a torch, and make sure any bikes used for cycling are fitted with suitable lights in the front and rear.

Read More

Martin warns 'we're not over the worst' as winter weather may hit energy supply

More in this section

Government to fund additional 122 garda vehicles in 2023 Government to fund additional 122 garda vehicles in 2023
Pharmacists warn antibiotic stocks for respiratory illnesses at 25-year low Pharmacists warn antibiotic stocks for respiratory illnesses at 25-year low
Free Covid-19 testing referrals and GP visits to end from Friday Free Covid-19 testing referrals and GP visits to end from Friday
snowWeather
Youngsters from the YMCA creche on Aungier St with Daisy the donkey at the official opening of the Live Animal Crib in Dublin (Brian Lawless/PA)

Live animal crib opens in Dublin’s Stephen’s Green park

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.255 s