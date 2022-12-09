Cold snap to continue as snowy conditions reported overnight

It has been a snowy start to the morning for some parts of the country, as temperatures dropped as low as -4 degrees last night.

A status yellow low-temperature warning, issued by Met Éireann last night at 10pm remains in place until 12pm today.

The forecaster is warning "sharp to severe frost with icy surfaces" and "hazardous conditions" overall.

A separate status yellow snow/ice warning issued for Donegal last night will remain in place until midday Saturday.

Snowfall was particularly evident in the north and east of the country on Thursday evening and early this morning.

The rest of today looks set to remain cold, with temperatures unlikely to exceed 4 degrees.

Wintry showers will affect some northern and western coastal counties, with heavier downpours near the coast. Patches of freezing fog are also expected.

Met Éireann says that tonight will be similar to last night, with a widespread severe frost setting in from the late evening.

While many areas will be dry, some showers of hail and snow will affect Atlantic coastal counties. Temperatures tonight will fall to lows of between -5 to -1 degrees in light westerly or variable breezes.

Saturday too will be generally dry with low winter sunshine, and isolated wintry showers.

Frost and ice will linger in unsheltered areas, with some patches of freezing possible.

Vehicles on the M50 motorway during heavy snowfall in Dublin yesterday. Picture: Damien Storan

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is advising motorists and pedestrians to take extra precautions, particularly when driving on untreated road surfaces.

The RSA is advising drivers to:

Be on the lookout for pedestrians, cyclists and other vulnerable road users as snowfall may reduce visibility,

Keep windows clear of snow during journeys,

Manoeuvre gently and avoid harsh braking, acceleration or steering to minimise the risk of skidding,

Use the highest gear possible to reduce the engine revs as this will help avoid wheel spin,

And be aware brake times on icy surfaces can be up to ten times more than normal.

Pedestrians have been advised to: