Cold snap moving in, warns Met Éireann

An Arctic airmass over Ireland will see temperatures plummet to -4C, bringing ice, snow, sleet, and hail.

A status yellow weather warning has been issued by Met Éireann from midnight, with more hazardous conditions — black ice and snow — expected tonight.

The freezing temperatures have also sparked concern for older people in the midst of an energy crisis that has seen the price of heating a home soar.

“The cold snap is a real risk to people, to their health and mental health. As far back as the summer, older people were trying to reduce their energy costs,” Age Action Head of Advocacy Celine Clarke said.

Ms Clarke advised older people fearful of not being able to heat their homes to apply for the additional payment scheme at their local social welfare office and to register as a vulnerable customer with their utility provider.

“The majority of homes that are the poorest insulated are occupied by older people, so they have the twin effect of having poor, inadequate housing in terms of energy efficiency and a low and fixed income.

“Unfortunately, we do see deaths from cold weather across the globe, especially from older people.

“They are quite susceptible to changes in temperature and they can find it difficult to keep their body temperature up.

“In the same way as we’re minded to drink water in hot weather, to stay out of the sun, we also have to be mindful that we have measures to take as well in cold weather. Do not self-disconnect and stay as warm as possible.”

The Commission for Regulation of Utilities has guaranteed that there will be no disconnections this winter with a moratorium on disconnections in place until the end of February.