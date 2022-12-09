Pinergy announces 14% hike in electricity prices adding €320 to typical household’s annual bill

Fri, 09 Dec, 2022 - 13:18
Sean Murray

Energy provider Pinergy has on Friday announced a 14% hike in electricity prices which will add around €320 to a typical household’s annual bill.

The hike will come into effect on January 9 and is just the latest in a slew of energy price hikes announced by all the major providers this year.

Pinergy CEO Enda Gunnell said: “Unfortunately, the momentum towards much required market structural reforms across the European energy sector have stalled in recent weeks including the possibility of a price cap on gas used for electricity generation.” 

Mr Gunnell said that they had hoped these changes would be in place quickly and that the company had delayed this price increase “for as long as possible”.

“However, the outlook on the global wholesale markets continues to be very volatile and challenging going into 2023," he said. 

"The wholesale price increases in global energy markets have been further exacerbated by local increases in regulated market charges that became effective in recent months.” 

The energy firm boss said that customers that require assistance should reach out and the company would do its best to support them.

Pinergy added there was no change to its existing standing charges, and that it would be increasing the payment to those using solar panels and other microgeneration technologies to 25cper kWH sold back to the grid.

