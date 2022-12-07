Dozens arrested in ‘targeted activity’ tackling violence against women

Dozens arrested in ‘targeted activity’ tackling violence against women
The PSNI said the operation ‘sent a strong message’ (Niall Carson/PA)
Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 14:21
Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Thirty-nine people have been arrested across Northern Ireland as part of a major operation targeting those sought for violence against women and girls.

Officers took part in a 24-hour operation on Tuesday as part of the 16 days of action against VAWG (violence against women and girls) international campaign.

Arrests included people wanted on bench warrants linked to domestic abuse-motivated investigations, those who had committed offences under the new domestic abuse offence, breaches of protective orders, sexual offences and threats to commit criminal damage.

Detective Superintendent Lindsay Fisher said: “Yesterday our officers took a public stand and sent a strong message that we will do everything in our power to put a stop to abuse, harassment and violence against women and girls.

“We want those who target women and girls in Northern Ireland to know that we are actively pursuing you, using the tools at our disposal to bring offenders to justice.

“Those wanted for offences against women and girls are a priority for the police service, perpetrators of these crimes can expect this targeted activity to be embedded into our business as usual.

“I hope that giving the public an inside look into the workings of our operations, alongside our commitment to continue to target those wanted individuals, provides reassurance and boosts confidence that we are committed to do everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.

“We want all women and girls to not only be safe but feel safe in Northern Ireland.

“As part of our annual Operation Season’s Greetings, the public can expect to see more officers out on targeted patrols.”

Eighteen people were arrested in the North Area (including Londonderry and Strabane), 13 in the South Area and eight in Belfast.

More in this section

Housing for All launch - Ireland Lack of housing 'a drag' on investment in Ireland, admits Varadkar
'At last, I know whose funeral I was at': Families of missing persons demand action on cases 'At last, I know whose funeral I was at': Families of missing persons demand action on cases
Education Minister is currently on career break while trying to ban teachers' career breaks, Dáil hears Education Minister is currently on career break while trying to ban teachers' career breaks, Dáil hears
WomenPlace: Northern Ireland
Tanaiste Leo Varadkar has said it would be a ‘great shame’ if the Stormont powersharing institutions are not restored in time to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement next Easter (Damien Storan/PA)

‘Great shame if powersharing not restored by Good Friday Agreement anniversary’

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Text header

From florist to fraudster, leaving a trail of destruction from North Cork, to Waterford, to Clare, to Wexford and through the midlands ... learn how mistress of re-invention, Catherine O'Brien, scammed her way around rural Ireland.

An investigative podcast series and story by Irish Examiner journalist
Ann Murphy
War_map
Fergus Finlay
Fergus Finlay

Analysis

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Execution Time: 0.229 s