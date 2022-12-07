Reward offered for information over disappearance of Down woman Lisa Dorrian

Reward offered for information over disappearance of Down woman Lisa Dorrian

Lisa Dorrian who disappeared almost 11 years ago, as fresh searches for the body of the missing hairdresser have failed to locate her remains, police said.

Wed, 07 Dec, 2022 - 06:39
Rebecca Black, PA

A £20,000 reward has been offered for information that will lead to the arrest or conviction of those responsible for the disappearance of Co Down woman Lisa Dorrian.

The 25-year-old has been missing since 2005.

She was last seen alive on the night of February 27 at a party in Ballyhalbert Caravan Park.

Police believe she was murdered that night or in the early hours of the following morning.

A number of unsuccessful searches have taken place across North Down for Ms Dorrian’s body.

The charity Crimestoppers has backed a fresh appeal by police with a reward of up to £20,000 for information leading to either the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the murder of Lisa, or for information that results in the recovery of her body.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan said both police and the Dorrian family are determined to find answers to what happened to Lisa.

“Despite extensive search operations and thousands of lines of inquiries being completed, Lisa’s body has not been found, and those responsible for her murder have not been brought to justice,” he said.

It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment.

“It’s almost 18 years on, and the pain still felt by Lisa’s family is understandably as raw as ever.

“Lisa’s family and friends won’t ever give up their search for answers and, likewise, our determination remains steadfast.

“Those responsible, and those withholding information, must surely have a heavy conscience? They are denying this family the most basic of rights, and that’s the right to lay their loved one to rest.

Detective Superintendent Eamonn Corrigan (Liam McBurney/PA)

“I’m keen to highlight a reward of up to £20,000 from Crimestoppers, who are a charity and are independent of the police.  It’s especially noteworthy, and indeed unusual, that this reward is being offered for either information given directly to Crimestoppers that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for Lisa’s murder, or for information that results in the recovery of her body. 

“And, of course, this information can be given anonymously, meaning Crimestoppers will never ask for or store any of your personal details.

“Contact Crimestoppers on freephone 0800 555 111 or online at www.crimestoppers-uk.org. There is no caller line display, no 1471 facility and computer IP addresses are never traced or provided to detectives.”

Det Supt Corrigan added: “It is not too late to do the right thing and to help bring some form of closure to years of torment.

“I am asking you to imagine, just for one minute, how Lisa’s family and friends must feel every waking day. Please search your conscience and come forward.”

Execution Time: 0.241 s