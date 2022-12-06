Patients travelling overseas for surgery warned of risks

Medical tourism is becoming increasingly popular among Irish people but those considering going abroad for medical or dental procedures are being warned that it carries additional risks.

Travel introduces greater risk for the patient with air travel increasing the risk of blood clots developing such as deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolus.

In its new guidelines, the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland (RCSI) warns that blood clotting is particularly concerning following lower limb surgery such as a hip or knee replacement and can, in some circumstances, lead to life-threatening complications.

The Irish Institute of Trauma and Orthopaedic Surgery recommends that patients avoid air travel for four to six weeks following hip or knee replacement surgery.

The RCSI guidelines for patients travelling abroad for surgical care come less than two weeks after a Dublin woman died after undergoing a procedure in Turkey. She is the third Irish person known to have passed away after having medical or dental surgery in Turkey.

Publishing the guidance, the RCSI reported increasing numbers of patients admitted through emergency departments with complications arising from surgery undertaken abroad.

Patients on surgical waiting lists in Ireland are facing huge delays, exacerbated by the Covid-19 pandemic, and are turning to other countries to get their treatment in a more timely manner.

Deborah McNamara, vice-president of RCSI, said that surgeons share the frustration of patients. They continue to advocate for improved access to surgical services in this country, she added.

Any plans to go abroad for medical treatment should be discussed at length with your own doctor, dentist, or specialist.

Accreditation

It is important to check that the hospital being attended abroad is accredited by the Joint Commission International and that the doctor is appropriately qualified to perform the surgery.

"Patients should not assume that the normal safeguards that apply to surgery and surgical procedures undertaken in Ireland are automatically in place in other countries," said Prof McNamara.

It is important to be aware of a patient's rights and protections in the country where the procedure is carried out, in case of medical negligence or medical error.

Most surgeries require follow-up care and there should be a robust plan in place. The plan and any other aftercare details should be explained to the patient and aftercare arrangements should be in place prior to the surgery.

Patients who have decided on travelling abroad should look into the EU's Cross Border Directive and Treatment Abroad Scheme to see if there is a medical facility in countries covered by the schemes that can provide the desired procedure.

Under these schemes, patients must be referred by their GP or a hospital doctor. These schemes do not extend to Turkey.