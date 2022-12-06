Formal action taken against three concrete block firms in Donegal 

Formal action has been taken against three Donegal companies involved in the manufacturing of concrete blocks following a departmental audit.

Housing Minister Darragh O'Brien on Tuesday published the results of the audit, which found that, in general, there was a level of formal non-compliance with the requirements of the Construction Products Regulation among the operators.

However, the issues primarily related to errors in and omissions in paperwork and generally "did not reflect a concern with the tested performance of the actual product".

In the cases of two concrete block manufacturers, identified only as economic operators F and G, certification was withdrawn by the National Standards Authority of Ireland after both firms were visited, compliance information was requested, product samples taken, testing carried out, and corrective actions were applied.

According to the report, there were no adverse results in relation to the performance of the concrete blocks.

One operator had their FPC certificate reissued, while the other is in the process of re-applying for FPC certification.

The corrective measures, the report says, involved adjustments to factory process.

A third manufacturer (economic operator B) which makes aggregates for concrete, had a technical non-compliance and had to take corrective actions which included adjustments to its processes. It has since regained certification.

'Committed' to protecting public

Mr O'Brien said that he is "committed to continuing to support the National Building Control and Market Surveillance Office and the market surveillance authorities with the implementation of the ongoing National Market Surveillance Strategy" to ensure a "high level" of protection for the public.

"While much work has been undertaken to strengthen the regulatory framework to ensure that products from extractive industries comply with the provisions of the Construction Products Regulation, I acknowledge that there is more to do in the context of the findings of the audit report and the broader Programme for Government commitments.

"We know what has happened in the past, the impact of which a great number of people are still feeling, and Government will not be complacent on this issue," he said.

The report adds that quarry visits carried out by the Geological Survey Ireland which had access to geologists’ reports, found that "the relevant documents have not identified excessive mica within each quarry".

The report concludes with several recommendations aimed at improving the levels of compliance with the CPR among concrete block manufacturers and the producers of aggregates for use in concrete.