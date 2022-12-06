HSE investigating child's death due to possible Strep A link 

The HSE is investigating the death of a four-year-old child in the Dublin region, with Strep A being one possible cause of death.

HSE Director of National Health Protection Dr Eamonn O'Moore said that Strep A is being investigated as one of the possible causes in the death of the child.

The HSE was currently reviewing the details of the child's death which he described as a terrible event.

Dr O'Moore told RTÉ radio's News at One that Strep A was among other conditions being investigated as the cause of death.

More details will emerge over the course of the day, he added. Every care will be taken with due diligence as the laboratory process was time sensitive.

To date, there have been 55 confirmed cases of Strep A in Ireland, with two deaths — both elderly people.

Of the 55 cases 16 were paediatric.

There was an increase in Strep A cases this year, said Dr O'Moore. There were "lots of bugs circulating" so people should be mindful, observe respiratory etiquette and if ill should not be mixing with others.

On Tuesday a five-year-old child at a Belfast primary school, where a severe case of Strep A was reported last week, died.

Parents of the youngest pupils at Black Mountain Primary School received a letter from the Northern Ireland Public Health Agency on Friday to tell them a pupil had been diagnosed with a severe form of Strep A.