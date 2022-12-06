What are the signs of Strep A infection?

Large outbreaks of Strep A have occurred in the UK, leading to the deaths of nine children, including one in Northern Ireland. The HSE today confirmed it is investigating the death of a four-year-old child in the Dublin region, with Strep A being one possible cause of death.

Parents are asked to be vigilant of the signs and symptoms of Strep A in order to prevent any further casualties.

– What is Strep A?

Strep A bacteria can cause many different infections, ranging from minor illnesses to serious and deadly diseases.

The bacteria are often found in the throat and on the skin, with many people showing no symptoms.

Strep A can cause many infections including impetigo, scarlet fever and strep throat.

There has been a recent surge in the number of scarlet fever cases.

While most infections are relatively mild, the bacteria have the potential to cause a life-threatening illness called invasive Group A Streptococcal disease.

– What is invasive Group A Streptococcal disease?

This can be a life-threatening infection where the bacteria invade parts of the body, such as the blood, deep muscle or lungs.

Two of the most severe forms of invasive disease are necrotising fasciitis and streptococcal toxic shock syndrome.

Necrotising fasciitis, also known as the “flesh-eating disease” occurs if a wound gets infected.

Streptococcal toxic shock syndrome is a rapidly deteriorating infection causing low blood pressure/shock and damage to organs such as the kidneys, liver and lungs.

There is a high death rate linked with this infection.

– How are Strep A bacteria spread?

The bacteria are spread through contact with an infected person or by contact with infected skin lesions.

Bacteria can be passed on from close contact such as kissing or skin contact.

The risk of this infection being passed on is highest when somebody is ill and has strep throat or an infected wound.

– Can these illnesses be treated?

Strep A infections such as scarlet fever and impetigo are treated with antibiotics.

Anyone thought to have invasive Group A Streptococcal disease should seek medical help immediately.

Antibiotics, other drugs and intensive medical attention are likely to be needed.

– When should I see a doctor?

Strep throat is different from a regular sore throat and the pain can come on very quickly.

It is recommended people see their GP if a sore throat does not improve, if they are worried or if they have a high temperature, or feel hot and shivery.

Impetigo is a skin infection which starts with red sores or blisters that then burst, leaving crusty, golden patches. The infection can be treated with antibiotics.

Scarlet fever symptoms are often flu-like, including a high temperature, a sore throat and swollen neck glands.

A rash appears 12 to 48 hours later, starting on the chest and stomach and then spreading.

A white coating also appears on the tongue which peels, leaving the tongue red, swollen and covered in little bumps (often called “strawberry tongue”).

Signs of necrotising fasciitis include fever (a high temperature above 38C), severe pain and swelling, and redness at the wound site.

Early signs and symptoms of toxic shock may include fever, dizziness, confusion, low blood pressure, rash and abdominal pain.

– Anything else?

With the colder weather people are mixing inside more which increases the risk of infections spreading.

Spokesperson for the Irish College of General Practitioners Dr Scott Walkin explained how this, combined with increased susceptibility, has led to a higher number of children “getting bugs”.

Speaking on RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland, Dr Walkin revealed that Strep A, while usually harmless, has the capability of causing sepsis or pnuemonia if the infection is left spread to the throat, lungs or blood.

Dr Walkin explained that as a GP, he has not encountered a serious case of Strep A in a long time but offers parents advice, to watch out for signs such as persistent fever and if their child is incapable of passing urine.

He also advised if their child was “drowsy” or “floppy” then they needed to be seen by a doctor.