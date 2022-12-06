Man shot dead in Ronanstown area of Dublin

Gardai are investigating a fatal shooting incident which occurred around 10pm on Monday in the Ronanstown area of Dublin 22.
A man was shot and was later pronounced dead at the scene.
The scene has been preserved for a technical examination.
No further information is available at this time.
It was the second shooting incident in Dublin on Monday night.
Earlier in the evening a man was taken to hospital after being shot in the north of the city.
The second incident took place at around 9pm in Finglas, Dublin 11.
The man’s injuries were not believed to be life threatening, Gardai said.